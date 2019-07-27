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7/27/19 #JAILBAIT: EPSTEIN Strangled, FBI "Suicide", Barr Death Penalty #WWG1WGA
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87 views • July 27, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on Jul 27, 2019
7/27: Jeffrey Epstein received a message in Prison from the Cabal this week, and FBI special agent Salvatore C_ncinelli, head of the NE Financial Crimes Program, "commits suicide" by gunshot in an Austin Nightclub after a "training day".
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
http://economiccollapsenews.com/2019/...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.getreligion.org/getreligi...
Dorothy Dotan, speaking about the Temple on Epstein Island:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-90Hg...
Please subscribe to Dorothy's channel!
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/...
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buz...
These two women are running against AOC in 2020:
https://ruthforcongress.com/
https://www.newsweek.com/who-scherie-...
Danielle Stella is running against Ilhan Omar in MN:
https://www.stella2020.com
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/23/ju...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE !!!
Published on Jul 27, 2019
7/27: Jeffrey Epstein received a message in Prison from the Cabal this week, and FBI special agent Salvatore C_ncinelli, head of the NE Financial Crimes Program, "commits suicide" by gunshot in an Austin Nightclub after a "training day".
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
http://economiccollapsenews.com/2019/...
https://thehill.com/policy/technology...
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/20...
https://www.getreligion.org/getreligi...
Dorothy Dotan, speaking about the Temple on Epstein Island:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-90Hg...
Please subscribe to Dorothy's channel!
https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/...
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buz...
These two women are running against AOC in 2020:
https://ruthforcongress.com/
https://www.newsweek.com/who-scherie-...
Danielle Stella is running against Ilhan Omar in MN:
https://www.stella2020.com
https://dailycaller.com/2019/07/23/ju...
Thanks for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm prayer wave, wherever you are on the planet, to anchor the prayer for peace and for the liberation of humanity from the Cab_l!
To support YAFTV:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
To donate to the channel via PayPal:
[email protected] (please no personal msgs here)
YOU ARE FREE !!!
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