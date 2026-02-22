BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
SDA Pastor Daniel Sanchez Dies. Peru President Jose Jeri Impeached. SK President Given Life Sentence
Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Daniel Sánchez De Jesús Dies. December 27th 1969–February 18, 2026. Funeral held at Spanish Dyckman SDA Church. He was the Publishing Director of the Greater New York Conference. Many members of the SDA church are mourning his loss.


South Korean court sentences former president to life in prison. Seoul court confirms Yoon’s insurrection charges. The Seoul Central District Court sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison Thursday.


Peru sinks deeper into chaos as seventh president in ten years ousted in ‘Chifagate’ scandal. José Jeri was allegedly filmed in an undisclosed meeting with a Chinese business exec linked to public contracts. Peru's Congress ousts president after four months in office. Peru Congress ousts president because of China-linked secret meetings. President José Jerí was ousted just four months into his term, becoming the Andean nation’s third consecutive president to be removed from office.


Jesse Jackson dies at 84: Tributes pour in for civil rights icon. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, one of the world's best-known Black activists who worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr., died at the age of 84.


February 19, 2026 — Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested. King Charles III has expressed his “deepest concern” about the case and stressed that “the law must take its course.” Andrew, who spent a decade as UK trade envoy, is the first senior British royal to be arrested in nearly 400 years. Police previously said they were reviewing claims that Andrew shared sensitive information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as envoy.


bible prophecyseventh day adventistsda churchseventh day adventist churchsda pastor diesprince andrew arrestedformer prince andrew arrestedandrew mountbatten windsor arresteddaniel sanchez de jesusjesse jackson diessouth korean former president sentenced to lifeyoon suk yeol sentenced to lifeperu president impeachedjose jeri impeachedprophecy fufilledsda prophecy fufilledpastor daniel sanchez de jesus sermonspastor daniel sanchez sermons
