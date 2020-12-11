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Google Declares itself Evil as YouTube SABOTAGES Competition
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145 views • December 11, 2020
In declaring that YouTube will no longer allow questioning of the election results, or the thought that there might of been fraud in the 2020 election, Google has wildly diverge from his old ethos quote "do no evil," as They have intentionally dared Congress to revoke the 230 protections which prevent them from being sued. What would seemingly be a self-inflicted wound, is aimed at their competition, as they have the artificial intelligence capable of policing their video platform from here on out.
On the other hand, if Congress, as behest of Donald Trump were to revoke Section 230, it would put Google's competitors, bitchute, brighteon, Rumble, and DailyMotion completely out of business.
#freedom #youtube #freespeech
http://RechargeFreedom.com for more
On the other hand, if Congress, as behest of Donald Trump were to revoke Section 230, it would put Google's competitors, bitchute, brighteon, Rumble, and DailyMotion completely out of business.
#freedom #youtube #freespeech
http://RechargeFreedom.com for more
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