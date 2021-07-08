THE NEW REPUBLIC OF CANADA - A PSYOP PUT OUT BY THE WHITE HATS - CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY TRIBUNALS

I revised the original video and added more content. Crimes Against Humanity are being dealt with worldwide folks. The TribunalsThis Psyop promotes and delivers actual facts that will come to be folks.I pray that Canada 1st is funded by GESARA funds as that would mean we are close to seeing this Party brought into the mainstream consciousness. This is based and similar to the items listed under the G.E.S.A.R.A. Act.Gesara is an acronym for Global Economic Security And Reformation Act and has been written and refined by great minds of the twentieth and twenty-first centuries in order to reset planet earth and humanity on a sustainable governance foundation.This Psyop are actual facts that will come to be folks.CANADA'S NEW REPUBLIC LEADER, ROMANA DIDULO TALKS TO THE CITIZENS ABOUT OUR GREAT FUTURE AND TALKS ABOUT ALL THE NEW REGULATIONS THAT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED.The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.AhoPsychological operations (PSYOP) are operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.The purpose of United States psychological operations is to induce or reinforce behavior favorable to U.S. objectives. They are an important part of the range of diplomatic, informational, military and economic activities available to the U.S. They can be utilized during both peacetime and conflict.PSYOP can encourage popular discontent with the opposition's leadership and by combining persuasion with a credible threat, degrade an adversary's ability to conduct or sustain military operations. They can also disrupt, confuse, and protract the adversary's decision-making process, undermining command and control.[1] When properly employed, PSYOP have the potential to save the lives of friendly or enemy forces by reducing the adversary's will to fight. By lowering the adversary's morale and then its efficiency, PSYOP can also discourage aggressive actions by creating disaffection within their ranks, ultimately leading to surrender.Canada1st PartyWelcome to Canada1st party of Canada’s website. We are a Federal party with specific vision, mission, and goals: “to put Canada and Canadians first in every decidion we make as a Government. If you are a Patriotic Canadian, Patriotic to Canada as Permanent Resident, Landed Immigrant and Resident….WELCOME TO THE TRIBE!REGISTER & JOIN THE CONVERSATION!Romana Didulo,Canada1st party of CanadaGESARA: What is GESARA?