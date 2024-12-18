BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUST HOW CLOSE are we to ALL OUT DESTRUCTION? Ezekiel
End the global reset
End the global reset
66 views • 4 months ago

I made this video to describe that what happens to the Israel of old repeats in the last days. And in this one I'm going to show you how the father deals with things. He doesn't change his mind or change his ways. Ezekiel gives us very big clues just how close this world is to it's all out destruction and why it is so important for people to wake up while there's still time. I don't think We have much time left. Which is why I'm trying to warn while it is still daylight before the curtain is pulled on this last day situation.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


The power in Passover

https://larrygmeguiar2.com/Power_In_Passover1.htm


Go to Jeff forrester's Tribulation institute and watch these information videos while they're still time


https://youtu.be/p5Vnj2YpGnU?si=3aDiEdUpdsXMD5nB

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
