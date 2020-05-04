Love Sounds Dr Joshua David Stone, the founder of the I AM University, was one of the most influential Spiritual teachers, leaders and forerunners of our time. He had a Ph.D. in Transpersonal Psychology and was a licensed Marriage, Family and Child Counselor in California, USA. He made his mark in the Consciousness Community as a prolific writer and introduced inspired ideas such as striving for “integrated full spectrum prism consciousness” to unfold and reveal the fullness of our Divine Potential and transcending the negative ego mind as a requirement to realize our Divine Self. He was a pioneer in the field of Spiritual psychology and authored the concept of integrated ascension as well as the noble ideal of striving to become an Integrated Ascended (Enlightened) Master, both terms which he coined to stress the importance of mastering and integrating the Spiritual, psychological and physical/Earthly aspects of self to follow an integrated and balanced approach to Self Realization.