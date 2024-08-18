Toppled Gov: 30K+ Students Dead or Injured, Bangladesh w/ Strong Middle East Ties: Cynthia McKinney

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308





Former congress women and professor, Cynthia McKinney, joins the program to discuss the revolution and collapse of the Bangladesh government. She is joined by 3 of her students who participated in the overthrow of the corrupt administration. They explain how the government collapsed after over 30 thousand students were shot and either injured or killed. Its an important development in an unstable area of the world as states jockey for strategic power in the region. You can follow Cynthia McKinney on Twitter at @cynthiamckinney or on her website at https://allthingscynthiamckinney.com





MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.