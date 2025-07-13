BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #7 Bugs in the Pipeline
BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #7 Bugs in the Pipeline
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
2 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Premieres 07/18/25, 05:00 PM

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Brazil goes nuts for election fraud.

Waiter: there's a cricket in my ice cream!

Deep Cake feeds the path to Die Hard 33.

Bad news for Fauci: the WEF is the science.

Not quite the pipes of peace.

In between, other subjects appear as frequently as mealworms in free Economist ice cream.



This Week´s News Challenge:

What do you think is happening with the ⁠Nordstream pipelines⁠?



Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Terry, Justin, Jackye and Keel.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---7-Bugs-in-the-Pipeline-e1os3ct


News Item Links:

⁠Election shenanigans gets a Brazilian⁠;

⁠Chocolate Chirp Ice Cream⁠;

⁠Deep Cake Impact?⁠;

⁠Klaus New Science King⁠;

⁠Baltic´s Got a Brand New Pipe⁠;



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠- Jackye’s online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items.”

⁠The Propaganda Report, with Brad Binkley and Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this weeks news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - ⁠404-482-3130⁠



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


Keywords
newslibertypoliticspodcastlifecapitalismcultureeconomicsbrazilfaucibugswefagorismanarcho
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy