BONUS - Not Ur Mama's News - #7 Bugs in the Pipeline

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:
Brazil goes nuts for election fraud.
Waiter: there's a cricket in my ice cream!
Deep Cake feeds the path to Die Hard 33.
Bad news for Fauci: the WEF is the science.
Not quite the pipes of peace.
In between, other subjects appear as frequently as mealworms in free Economist ice cream.
This Week´s News Challenge:
What do you think is happening with the Nordstream pipelines?
Unknowns featured this week: Ashley, Terry, Justin, Jackye and Keel.
Listen on SPOTIFY:
https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/BONUS---Not-Ur-Mamas-News---7-Bugs-in-the-Pipeline-e1os3ct
News Item Links:
Election shenanigans gets a Brazilian;
Chocolate Chirp Ice Cream;
Deep Cake Impact?;
Klaus New Science King;
Baltic´s Got a Brand New Pipe;
