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Jeanne Sorenson's Cancer Survivor Story | Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
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65 views • November 06, 2020
In 2018, Jeanie Sorensen was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. Her first reaction? Fear. Fear of dying. Fear of chemotherapy. Fear of the unknown. Jeanie's family had seen friends and family pass away and wondered "Did they die from the cancer of the chemo?".
But after watching The Truth About Cancer, Jeanie and her husband had the courage to say NO to chemotherapy. Years later Jeanie is happier and healthier than she's felt in years. Check out the clip above to learn what natural therapies Jeanie used to kick cancer to the curb.
And be sure to watch to the end for Jeanie's #1 recommendation to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.
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We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
But after watching The Truth About Cancer, Jeanie and her husband had the courage to say NO to chemotherapy. Years later Jeanie is happier and healthier than she's felt in years. Check out the clip above to learn what natural therapies Jeanie used to kick cancer to the curb.
And be sure to watch to the end for Jeanie's #1 recommendation to anyone facing a cancer diagnosis.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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