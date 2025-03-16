Morality vs Lawlessness – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 118: Morality concerning the distinction between right and wrong or good and bad behavior has a God-given baseline referred to as our moral compass. When demons infest the mind, the reality of good or bad becomes distorted. What we see today is a mass infection and possession of unclean spirits that has reached a point of no return for most who have chosen to embrace evil instead of morality.
