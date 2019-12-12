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Judge Anna von Reitz Reveals How The Queen and Vatican Own The U.S. Government Robert David Steele
LivingLawSociety
LivingLawSociety
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18367 views • December 12, 2019
Take a look at these documents in conjunction with this video:
http://annavonreitz.com/onepager.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/flowchartofauthority2.pdf

In the interests of awakening America - unlearn - Pass forward - updated with video by AVR/ RDS - https://beforeitsnews.com/awakening-start-here/2019/11/dear-president-donald-john-trump-our-nation-was-overthrown-in-the-1860s-by-the-vatican-crown-what-are-we-doing-about-it-12686.html

Robert David STEELE Vivas #UNRIG
7.99K subscribers
I interviewed Judge Anna von Reitz and she revealed how the Queen and the Vatican own the U.S. Government, how the Federal Reserve owes the American people much money, the IRS having been located in Puerto Rico, how Trump could end the mess and and so much more. A truly incredible interview. Please share this and especially if you know a Sheriff, Deputy or any other law enforcement person who needs to know this information.

Visit Anna's website: http://annavonreitz.com/

Buy Anna's book Disclosure 101: https://amzn.to/369q2ao

Buy Anna's book You Know Something is Wrong...: https://amzn.to/2sWcvVA

Buy Anna's book America: Some Assembly Required: https://amzn.to/2s36w0G


Buy my books on Amazon:


The Open Source Everything Manifesto: Transparency, Truth and Trust: https://amzn.to/2q8ouhR


Eyes Only: Everything The Deep State Does Not Want You To Know: https://amzn.to/2rOGIW0


On Intelligence: Spies and Secrecy In An Open World: https://amzn.to/37dnw4j


Intelligence For Earth: Clarity, Diversity, Integrity and Sustainability: https://amzn.to/2prbwva


I, Robert David Steele Vivas, am a former US Marine, former CIA spy and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity. I was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 and I have long promoted the use of Open-Source Intelligence. I wrote the handbook on Open-Source Intelligence for NATO, the Defense Intelligence Agency and US Special Forces Operations. I have trained over 7,500 officers across 66 countries and speak fluent Spanish.


I am an author of many books and articles and have appeared on outlets like Russia Today (RT), Tehran Times, Victuras Libertas, X22 Report and several others.


I have championed the #UNRIG movement, which is designed to force the adoption of the Election Reform Act and help to #unrig the two-party tyranny that dominates our electoral system.


I maintain a daily blog at https://phibetaiota.net/ with many contributor posts.


I am the Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE). Donate to my work here: https://www.paypal.me/EarthIntel


Be sure to subscribe to my channel for continual content and for insights not seen or heard anywhere else.


I am a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.


I work with a Certified YouTube Channel Growth Expert on Fiverr.com to grow my channel. If you are looking to grow your channel and optimized your videos and channel's SEO, I recommend this person:


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#robertdavidsteele #annavonreitz #federalreserve
Keywords
vaticanunited statesholy seethe united states of americaunrigcrown corporation of london
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