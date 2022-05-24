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How to Use Canning to Preserve Food
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96 views • May 24, 2022
Kingdom Networking hosted a Zoom session on food preparation with Ms. Carolyn Fields. She has been canning food for over 40 years, so she is an expert on the subject and has a ton of practical information to share.
Canning is an important skill. It is not only great for disaster preparedness but it is a valuable skill that you can use to help you learn how to preserve healthy and tasty produce as well as cooked foods like soup and juice.
Canning is an important skill. It is not only great for disaster preparedness but it is a valuable skill that you can use to help you learn how to preserve healthy and tasty produce as well as cooked foods like soup and juice.
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