BORN TO BE FREE (of the Covid Scam) | Van Morrison

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Know something we can't see.
'Cos they know, we were born, to be free.
Don’t need the government cramping my style
Give them an inch, they take a mile.
Take you in with a phony smile,
wouldn't you agree.
The new normal is not normal,
it's no kind of normal at all.
Everyone seems to have amnesia,
Just trying to remember the Berlin Wall.
Some kind of new old ideology,
With new psychology,
But it's not for the benefit,
Of you and me.
The new normal is not normal,
it's no kind of normal at all.
Everyone seems to have amnesia,
Just trying to remember the Berlin Wall.
Van the Man!!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04tOyd7XHno
Fintan Dunne