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Bill Gates Becomes Head of G8 as Zuckerberg Admits Vaccine Dangers
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274 views • February 19, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down Bill Gates takeover of globalist policy and Zuckerberg admitting the vaccines are dangerous.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602dac2eed345a0af54c8a61
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=602dac2eed345a0af54c8a61
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