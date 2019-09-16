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Robots are Now Hiring Humans
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11 views • September 16, 2019
Something historic happened this week in the world of work. Listen to this headline from Daily Star – “Robot hires human being in world first as AI conducts job interview.” Yes, you heard that correctly, robots are now making hiring decisions on behalf of companies. I’ll talk about this and the overall effects of tech on society in this episode of my show.
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