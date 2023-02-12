A Ukrainian soldier asks himself and the people around him the main question. - "Why in hell should I go to Die for Zelensky"? ENG Text

In the video, a Ukrainian soldier asks himself and the people around him the main Ukrainian question: "Why in hell should I go to die for Zelensky if my salary is 6,000 hryvnias and the utilities are half of it?"
"Hello, everyone! They wrote to me there in the comments, asking why I'm not on the front line. I left on the 17th because the Ukrainian government took everything away from me! My salary is 6,000 hryvnias; my utilities are 3,500 hryvnias; how do I live? How to live, and they make us fight for them and their pockets? They are in charge of our lives!
That's who we're fighting for and giving our lives for. I do not understand the point—what has this government given us? What do I have to fight for?
I came here to earn money because the salary in Ukraine is 6,000 hryvnias,
I will not fight for this government; goodbye, everybody!"
Translated by : Миша, Slavyangrad
