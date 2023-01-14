I don't know if he was injected.

LODI, Ohio — Kyle Hlucky's last name is pronounced "lucky" and he certainly feels that way to be alive and to have coach Scott Koenig in his life.

Kyle, a 17-year-old senior at Cloverleaf High School, went into cardiac arrest during a fall ball game last October in Tallmadge.

At the time, Kyle was playing for the Akron A's through Play Ball Academy and Koenig was coaching third base.

The coached performed CPR and a parent spectator alertly grabbed an AED and used it on the teen. Doctors said without those actions, Kyle likely wouldn't have survived.

"It still leaves me in shock," Kyle told News 5. "I still haven't really processed everything that's gone down. It doesn't seem real. It's just seems like a fairy tale."

https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/bonded-forever-coach-performs-cpr-to-save-cloverleaf-baseball-player-kyle-hlucky

https://twitter.com/Newsfilter2/status/1613980075522723840

