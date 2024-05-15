Create New Account
King Charles unveils his first portrait since his coronation last year
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago

UK's KING CHARLES IN THE PIT OF HELL: The King unveils his first portrait since his coronation last year.

A strange interpretation, to say the least. Is he walking into the fire or out of it? 👇

Sources @Intel Republic & Bob Moran

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

