BIG BUSINESS’ DIGITAL ID PUSH

Del Bigtree at the HighWire
May 31, 2024
After the failed attempt to keep digital passports online after the pandemic, Jefferey Jaxen discusses how a newly passed digital ID bill in the Australian parliament may be paving the way for the country to go completely cashless. Then, learn how private banks are using your purchasing data to sell to advertisers, and how fast food restaurants are beginning to use biometrics when you buy your next burger.
