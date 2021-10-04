MUST WATCH***JUST A MAN SPEAKING 2

The Most High and Christ is in control over everything. We are never along but are being watched and recorded 24 hours day and night none stop. None of us will have an excuse when we stand before Christ. Repent (Acts 2:38) and turn to him while there is still time. There was no letter 'J' in languages at the time when Christ walked upon the earth. He had a Hebrew name and that name was and is 'Yasha' means 'Saviour'. Yashaya means 'My Saviour'. Matthew 1:21 And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name Yasha (JESUS): for he shall save his people from their sins.