THE REAL JESUS: Mistranslations, fabricated verses and occultism in the Greek scriptures.Part 1

The Yeshua lie. We are in the final stage of the Jewish plan, so the "Yeshua lie" (If you are Greek, the name Yeshua not only sounds ridiculous but it is far from the name Jesus -Iesus) is propagated more intensely lately.Nobody stops to wonder why they focus SO much on Jesus' ancestry.. plus they portray Him as a mere man (and figuratively as son of God, just like Saul (apostle Paul) does. Who knows that Jason is a Greek name? Who knows that Jesus comes from Jason? Nobody. And they take advantage of the fact that people do not know Greek, and of the fact that the "I" letter "yota" in Greek is converted to a J in English and most hebrew names also start with J in English (but theyre from Y in Hebrew Yehova/Yosef/Yaho etc) .Greek teacher and her mother a former Greek professor PhD of Ancient Greek literature, philosophy and (Ancient Greek and Modern Greek) language go through every mistranslation, fabrication, and guided by the Holy Spirit discover all the lies behind Christianity as we know it. This video is for the few spiritual souls that love the truth. I URGE YOU TO PAUSE AND READ THE SLIDESPROOF OF THE EXISTENCE OF JESUS. Most claim that Jesus was a Roman myth, a fabrication for imperialism and that He was not a historical figure.Saint Dionysios the Areopagite came from the city of Athens, He was a pagan "idolater" and a member of the House of Commons. Dionysius lived and martyred during the years when Domitian was emperor. He was an excellent orator, distinguished for his philosophical training and deep cultivation. Saint Dionysios studied in Athens and then in Ilioupoli of Egypt. Dionysius was one of the first to embrace Christianity, after the preaching of the Apostle Paul in the Areopagus court, under the sacred rock of the Acropolis in 50 AD.A tradition places St. Dionysius on the day Jesus was crucified to be in Heliopolis, Egypt with the philosopher Apollophanes. When the sun got dark, Dionysius exclaimed: "Either nature changes or God suffers"Greek professor E. Prokos, while researching in the Vatican Library in 1974 as an envoy of foreign universities, discovered the controversial removed phrase as well as the specific part of the Gospel of John. John 12:23 when Greek pilgrims ask to meet Jesus and He rejoices.Apparently the fathers in the Vatican were deceived by the European credentials of the Greek University and gave wrongfully access to the truth thinking that the professor was a non Greek.The missing verse was either told by Hellenized Hebrew Fillon, the philosopher or by Jesus, either way it exalts Greece and the Greek race this is why it has been removed to hide Jesus' nationality as well.Refer to this video I created with my mother regarding the mistranslation and lies on John 1:1I do not own the music. All the amazing tracks featured in the video belong to www.bensound.com