Missing Man Table Ceremony (Preview)

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#POWMIA #ArmedForces #KIA #HonorRemember This brief clip is a preview of the profound "Missing Man Table Ceremony," honoring our POW/MIAs (prisoners of war & missing in action). See the full ceremony: https://www.brighteon.com/f7a0ef6f-7328-4943-b2eb-6fd1a6dceb5f (See full film & description area for all licensed image info, credits & DVIDS disclosure).