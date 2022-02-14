© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Patriot Hour Live Show: Clinton Operatives 'Spying Operation' (Durham) [13.02.2022]
Follow
0
Share
Report
234 views • February 14, 2022
'Welcome To The Live Show. Thanks For Being Here. Things Are Heating Up...'
#RealEyesRealizeRealLiesNo Agendas Other Then To Help Spread The Truth To Promote Liberty and Freedoms For All
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Streamed on: Feb 13, 6:30 pm EST - 206 rumbles
Published February 13, 2022
https://rumble.com/vuv0cn-clinton-operatives-spying-operation.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
ThePatriotHour.tv (I can not connect any more...)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://www.twitch.tv/thepatriothour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
https://t.me/ThePatriotHour
#RealEyesRealizeRealLiesNo Agendas Other Then To Help Spread The Truth To Promote Liberty and Freedoms For All
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6 ID: 518aba No.11621106 ??
Nov 13 2020 00:20:55 (EST)
Durham.
Q
https://www.qanon.pub/
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
https://qposts.online/
The Patriot Hour
Streamed on: Feb 13, 6:30 pm EST - 206 rumbles
Published February 13, 2022
https://rumble.com/vuv0cn-clinton-operatives-spying-operation.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
ThePatriotHour.tv (I can not connect any more...)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qTPDuNcS0beU/
https://www.twitch.tv/thepatriothour
https://dlive.tv/ThePatriotHour
https://t.me/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.