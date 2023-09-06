The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 272 - Prophetic Discordance

In this video i’m going to try and simplify what is happening with these
so called “revivals” that are suddenly popping up everywhere like
mushrooms. It’s important to LOOK BACK and SEE what has been happening
over the last 5 centuries and UNDERSTAND the DOCTRINES that have caused
these things to happen! It is FALSE INTERPRETATIONS of scripture that
have led men down the wrong path. I’m going to give you some history of
Christianity in the 20th century as a background so you can put
everything into context. This video is an addendum to Video No’s 269
titled, “Simulacrum” and 270 titled “Facts 3,” which have been dealing
with the phenomenon of FALSE REVIVAL. If you haven’t watched these then i
urge you to do so. Make no mistake about it, this CURRENT 21st century
REVIVAL is PLANNED and FALSE!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Twelve Pages - 311 Videos
darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling 2 Backup Channel
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3 -
The Pentecostal 20th Century
apostolic.edu/the-pentecostal-20th-century-by-vinson-synan, Darkness Is Falling - pilled.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.