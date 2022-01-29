Keep On Truckin

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90 views • January 29, 2022
Musk says ‘Canadian truckers rule’ ahead of drivers’ protest over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that “Canadian truckers rule” as drivers made their way toward Ottawa to protest against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The mandate at issue was instituted by the Canadian government and applies to truck drivers who cross the U.S.-Canadian border, Reuters noted.

Ottawa police have already signaled they are on high alert regarding the protests, tweeting earlier on Thursday that “we are aware of inappropriate and threatening language on social media related to this event.”

About 90 percent of trucker drivers crossing the U.S.-Canada border are vaccinated against COVID-19, industry officials say, according to Reuters

https://news.yahoo.com/musk-says-canadian-truckers-rule-233411503.html
Canadian Freedom Convoy 2022 Is Now the Longest Truck Convoy on Record at 43 Miles Long! TENS OF THOUSANDS Line Highways to See History

The Canadian Freedom Convoy is now the largest and longest trucker convoy on record at 43 miles long!!

According to Benjamin Dichter on FOX News, the spokesman for the Freedom Convoy 2022, the massive convoy is 70 kilometers or 43 miles long! The largest previous truck parade was 5 miles long in Egypt in 2020.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/canadian-freedom-convoy-2022-now-longest-truck-convoy-record-43-miles-long-tens-thousands-line-highways-see-history-must-see-videos/
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brian lovigconservative newsrightwing news
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