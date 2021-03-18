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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1730 - Abigail C Brigid C - Video of the attack
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80 views • March 18, 2021
Abigail and Brigid were walking home from school after getting off the bus, when they were followed by some students from another school who were taunting them on the bus. One of the students began hitting Abigail and Brigid while others looked on. Abigail suffered a broken nose and Brigid suffered a concussion.
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