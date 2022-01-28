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Dr. Bryan Ardis -- Exposing FDA Lies: What About the Variants? Straight from Gov Documents!
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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114 views • January 28, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vtf4iq-dr.-ardis-exposing-fda-lies-are-there-really-variants.html
Dr Ardis reveals COVID-19 deception straight from government websites and test reports. All you have to do is read official postings and documents. He will lead you through the links using Duck Duck Go so you can find and read them yourself.
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com
Dr. Ardis Telgram ► https://t.me/thedrardisshow
Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here ► https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
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