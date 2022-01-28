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Dr. Bryan Ardis -- Exposing FDA Lies: What About the Variants? Straight from Gov Documents!
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114 views • January 28, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://rumble.com/vtf4iq-dr.-ardis-exposing-fda-lies-are-there-really-variants.html
Dr Ardis reveals COVID-19 deception straight from government websites and test reports. All you have to do is read official postings and documents. He will lead you through the links using Duck Duck Go so you can find and read them yourself.
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com
Dr. Ardis Telgram ► https://t.me/thedrardisshow
Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here ► https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
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Dr Ardis reveals COVID-19 deception straight from government websites and test reports. All you have to do is read official postings and documents. He will lead you through the links using Duck Duck Go so you can find and read them yourself.
In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers to Americans, in many of our "institutes of health".
Follow Dr. Ardis at ► https://thedrardisshow.com
Dr. Ardis Telgram ► https://t.me/thedrardisshow
Watch our past episode with Dr. Ardis Here ► https://rumble.com/vmnoyz-dr.-ardis-which-is-more-deadly-covid-or-the-hospitals-flyover-conservatives.html
-------------------------------------------
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice- https://flyovergold.com
► Own Your Own Business As An Option To Avoid The Jab- https://FlyoverCarpet.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” For Up To 66% Off When Checking Out At
https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-
https://DoctorSoGood.com
► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - https://FlyoverTwins.com
► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - https://FlyoverHealth.com
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store
🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
-------------------------------------------
Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited
🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives
-------------------------------------------
Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team
Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
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