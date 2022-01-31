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MASSIVE RALLY TAKES PLACE IN CALGARY IN SUPPORT OF THE TRUCKER FREEDOM CONVOY (MIRRORED)
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567 views • January 31, 2022
MASSIVE RALLY TAKES PLACE IN CALGARY IN SUPPORT OF THE TRUCKER FREEDOM CONVOY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qo8J7twBw50/
►http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Calgary’s Saturday rally in solidarity with the truck convoy that rolled into Ottawa appeared to be one of the biggest in Canada, with thousands of people gathering to show their support. Rebel News was on the ground to bring you the coverage since the mainstream media won't.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3AHb9Ne
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Rebel News at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qo8J7twBw50/
►http://www.ConvoyReports.com
Calgary’s Saturday rally in solidarity with the truck convoy that rolled into Ottawa appeared to be one of the biggest in Canada, with thousands of people gathering to show their support. Rebel News was on the ground to bring you the coverage since the mainstream media won't.
FULL REPORT: https://rebelne.ws/3AHb9Ne
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.RebelNews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting.
Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►DONATE - https://rebelne.ws/donation
►EMAILS - https://rebelne.ws/emails
►Crypto - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►SUBSCRIBE - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►SHOP - https://rebelne.ws/store
►PODCAST - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
RUMBLE - http://rebelne.ws/rumble
ODYSEE - https://odysee.com/@RebelNews:9
SUPERU - https://rebelne.ws/SuperU
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
TIKTOK - https://www.tiktok.com/@rebelnews
TELEGRAM - https://t.me/RealRebelNews
Subscribe to the "Rebel News Clips" channel on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RebelNewsClips
An original video production by Rebel News.
#RebelNews #AdamSoos #TruckerConvoy
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