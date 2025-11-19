The Last Trump And The Judgment Of God On Israel And The World-NTEB-NOV 18 2025

Something in me snapped today, and I don’t mean as in ‘going postal’, but something deep within me snapped to attention with the crystal clarity made possible by the ‘sound mind’ promised to all born again believers. For months now, we’ve been watching nearly the entire online world casting their judgment on God’s chosen people, the Jews, and His holy land of Israel, as if their opinions carried any weight at all. They don’t. The Bible tells us exactly what shall befall the Jews, and you and I, in these last days. The Last Trump.



“In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trump: for the trumpet shall sound, and the dead shall be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed.” 1 Corinthians 15:52 (KJB)



On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we saw something stunning, and yes, even shocking take place yesterday, and yet it went unnoticed by 90% of all Christians living anywhere in the world. We watched as the leader of the free world, President Donald Trump, was handed complete power by a 13-0 unanimous vote at the UN Security Council, to create his ‘Board of Peace’ and take total control of Gaza. The very same Gaza that God gave to Abraham and the children of Israel in the Genesis 15 land grant. That was yesterday. Today Trump gave a royal welcome to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House where they talked about, among other things, the Abraham Accords, the Two-State Solution and what’s going to happen to Gaza. If all that doesn’t snap you to attention, you’re spiritually in a coma, and it’s time to wake up. Take off your shoes tonight, Christian, because on this Bible study, ready or not, we're going to go walking on holy ground.