Decentralize TV – April 2, 2024 – Interview with Adam Curry of Podcast Index – full decentralization of audio content for human freedom

- Podcasting and free speech with Adam Curry. (0:23)

- Decentralization and democratization of knowledge and power through podcasting. (1:26)

- Podcasting, media, and listener support. (5:29)

- Decentralized podcasting and value-for-value distribution. (15:18)

- Payment friction, privacy crypto, and mainstream platforms. (29:36)

- Alternative economies and deplatforming in politics. (33:54)

- Vaccine industry and media manipulation. (38:22)

- Podcasting, technology, and life experiences. (41:58)

- Upgrading podcasting with new features and monetization options. (55:27)

- Technology, computing, and micro payments with Adam Curry. (1:02:39)

- Podcasting 2.0 features and tools. (1:05:40)

- NPCs and internal dialogue. (1:09:36)

- Faith, religion, and cultural trends. (1:16:19)





