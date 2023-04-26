https://gettr.com/post/p2fcusx3734
2023.04.25 @RyanMatta, "Now in Miles' case, you don't even have any deception. You don't have business failure. Investors weren't losing money, but now he's arrested."
现在在郭先生的案例中你没有任何欺骗行为，你没有业务失败，投资者并没有失去投资， 但现在他被关押了
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #RyanMatta #takedowntheccp
