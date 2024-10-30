⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (30 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, the Sever Group of Forces defeated formations of 3rd, 116th territorial defence brigades, 4th and 5th border detachments of the Ukrainian border service near Shestakovo, Volchansk, Odnorobovka, and Goptovka (Kharkov reg).

Two counter-attacks of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses up to 70 troops, four motor vehicles, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces liberated Kruglyakovka in Kharkov region.

Russian units engaged 14th, 63rd, 92nd mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade near Petropavlovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Nadiya (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Five counter-attacks of 14th Mechanised Brigade, 77th Airmobile Brigade of the AFU, and 1st Natl Guard Brigade were repelled.

The enemy lost up to 410 troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, a Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, six pick-up , a 152-mm D-20 gun, a U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, a 122-mm Verba MLRS, an Anklav-N electronic warfare station. Five ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces continued to advance into the depths of the enemy's defence, hit 30th, 33rd, 54th, 72nd mech'd brigades, 46th Airmobile Brig, 79th Air Assault Brig, 143rd Infantry Brig, 10th Mountain Assault Brig of the AFU, and 18th Natl Guard Brig close to Aleksandro-Shultino, Zaliznyanskoye, Sukhiye Yaly, Chasov Yar, Markovo, Dalneye, Romanovka, Kurakhovo, Nikiforovka, Reznikovka, Seversk, and Slavyansk (DPR).

Two counter-attacks by AFU 24th and 28th mechanised brigades were repelled.

UKRs losses up to 520 troops, a U.S.-manufactured M113 and a 155-mm M777 howitzer, a Kazak armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, and two ammunition depots.

▫️Tsentr GOFs liberated Selidovo (DPR).

Russian units hit 114th Mech'd Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig, 38th Marine Brig, 109th and 122nd territorial defence brigs close to Promin, Rozovka, Lysovka, Vishnyovoye, Leninskoye, Druzhba, Aleksandropol, and Dimitrov (DPR).

Ten counter-attacks of the AFU 93rd, 100th mech'd brigs, 49th Assault Battalion, 35th, and 37th marine brigades were repelled.

AFU losses up to 515 troops, an armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehics, and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Vostok GOFs improved the situation along the front line, defeated 21st Natl Guard Brig and 35th Marine Brig of the AFU close to Ravnopol and Oktyabr (DPR).



Two counter-attacks of AFU 425th Assault Battalion and 113th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.



AFU losses up to 115 troops, a tank, eight motor vehics, and a French-made 155-mm Caesar SP'd artill syst.

▫️Dnepr GOFs engaged the manpower and hardware of the 82nd Air Assault Brig of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brig, the 110th, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigs near Belogorye (Zaporozhye reg), Nikolskoye, Tokarevka, and Otradokamenka (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 55 troops, 3 motor vehicles, a French-made 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of military airfields; the oilbase used to fuel AFU positions in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk directions; ammunition depots; temporary deployment areas; and clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 147 areas.

▫️Russian air defence have shot down a U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, a French-made Hammer aerial guided bomb, and 67 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,850 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,911 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,482 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,989 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,755 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.