Uncle Tom's Cabin Ch. 2 (The Mother)

This is the most misunderstood book in American history. I highly advise you either read the book witch is at guttenberg.org or just listen to it here. I spent the majority of my life thinking I knew what this story is all about. I did not.
Give your infant/kid a gift of closeness and a good night's sleep with Alexandra's lullaby, Just put in your kid's name and its yours. If you like what I do go to https:/givesendgo.com/alexslullaby and give a little, but the important thing is to sing the lullaby. Enjoy Chapter 2.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.