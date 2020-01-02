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THE SECRET LAND - ANTARCTICA
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168 views • January 02, 2020
ANTARCTICA - U.S. NAVY OPERATION HIGH JUMP
A highly controversial German documentary: UFO - Technology Secrets and the Third Reich. suggests at the end of the hour-long film, that the real reason for the High Jump expedition was to seek out a secret German UFO station still operating in the Antarctic.
A highly controversial German documentary: UFO - Technology Secrets and the Third Reich. suggests at the end of the hour-long film, that the real reason for the High Jump expedition was to seek out a secret German UFO station still operating in the Antarctic.
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