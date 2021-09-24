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Aussie 'Thought' Police Pay Home Visits to People They 'Suspect' May Protest [24.09.2021]
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52 views • September 24, 2021
Thanks to COVID lockdowns and mandatory vaccinations, Australia has fallen.
More Disgusting Police Brutality in Australia as Orange Vest Protests Continue:
https://summit.news/2021/09/24/more-disgusting-police-brutality-in-australia-as-orange-vest-protests-continue/
22,581 views Sep 24, 2021
Anything Goes - 115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0sue4tcMP-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
More Disgusting Police Brutality in Australia as Orange Vest Protests Continue:
https://summit.news/2021/09/24/more-disgusting-police-brutality-in-australia-as-orange-vest-protests-continue/
22,581 views Sep 24, 2021
Anything Goes - 115K subscribers
https://youtu.be/0sue4tcMP-g
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6x4zJADfr5Z4w-bf8lbrcg
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