Police horse interviewed at Perth WW Rally for Freedom, Forrest Place Sat. Nov. 19th, 2022 MVI_8507

Serendipitously, I was on the spot when Lyndsay Macgregor Bennett, of Freedom Media WA, switched from an uncooperative mounted police officer, to her steed, to ask questions. It was a witty, adaptive, and brilliant tactic. It is almost exactly 2 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. Given that Premier Mark McGowan’s quisling government has recently legislated some of the worst possible human rights abrogating ‘Covid-health’ measures imaginable, I was hoping for tens of thousands of my fellow Western Australians to be here. Not to be. Was there 500? You be the judge in the ensuing videos. Excellent speakers.

