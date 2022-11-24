Police horse interviewed at Perth WW Rally for Freedom, Forrest Place Sat. Nov. 19th, 2022 MVI_8507

Serendipitously, I was on the spot when Lyndsay Macgregor
Bennett, of Freedom Media WA, switched from an uncooperative mounted police officer, to her steed, to
ask questions. It was a witty, adaptive, and brilliant tactic. It is almost
exactly 2 months since the last major protest rally in Perth. Given that
Premier Mark McGowan’s quisling government has recently legislated some of the
worst possible human rights abrogating ‘Covid-health’ measures imaginable, I
was hoping for tens of thousands of my fellow Western Australians to be here.
Not to be. Was there 500? You be the judge in the ensuing videos. Excellent
speakers.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.