TruNews - 7/7/21*

Jul 7, 2021JAN 6 CAPITOL RIOT USED TO JUSTIFY U.S. NATIONAL POLICE FORCECourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team the latest news from the US Capitol Police that they plan to launch field offices in California and Florida in response to the Jan 6 riot. Is this the beginning of a national police force first proposed by Barack Obama?President Biden is planning on a nation-wide door-to-door vaccination checks, enforced by loyalists to the Communist agenda.Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate (7/7/21)🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene*mirror