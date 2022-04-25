Don't Sell Your Birthright

Revelation 3:5

“He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.”



Revelation 20:15

King James Version

15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.



In the days of Noah, man, woman and children were corrupted flesh. Children are the easiest to corrupt as parents will do what they can to keep them even if it means going against God. Parents should be homeschooling their children now so they will become corrupted flesh to remain in the government school system. Then they will rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death.