© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don't Sell Your Birthright
Follow
3
Share
Report
41 views • April 25, 2022
Revelation 3:5
“He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.”
Revelation 20:15
King James Version
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
In the days of Noah, man, woman and children were corrupted flesh. Children are the easiest to corrupt as parents will do what they can to keep them even if it means going against God. Parents should be homeschooling their children now so they will become corrupted flesh to remain in the government school system. Then they will rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death.
“He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before my Father, and before his angels.”
Revelation 20:15
King James Version
15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
In the days of Noah, man, woman and children were corrupted flesh. Children are the easiest to corrupt as parents will do what they can to keep them even if it means going against God. Parents should be homeschooling their children now so they will become corrupted flesh to remain in the government school system. Then they will rise up against their parents and cause them to be put to death.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.