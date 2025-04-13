Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 13 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 The Sever Group of Forces in Belgorod direction engaged units of two mechanised brigades, a coastal defence brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and four territorial defence brigades close to Turya, Miropolskoye, Novodmitrovka, Prokhody, and Petrushevka (Sumy region).

📍In Kharkov direction, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade of the AFU and a territorial defence brigade close to Karasevka and Shuby (Kharkov region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armoured personnel carrier, a motor vehicle, three field artillery guns, a UK-made 128-mm RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher, a counter-fire station, and an electronic warfare station. Three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units hit five mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, a jaeger brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades close to Kupyansk, Radkovka, Petropavlovka, Borovaya, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region), Redkodub, Yampol, Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), and the Serebryansky forestry.

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 260 troops, seven pickup trucks, and seven artillery guns. Three Zakhist and Kvertus electronic warfare stations and an ammunition depot were eliminated.

📍The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops damaged manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, an airmobile brigade, a regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, a national guard brigade, and the Azov special forces brigade near Dronovka, Novaya Poltavka, Zarya, Kalinovo, Chasov Yar, Kleban-Byk, and Katerinovka (DPR).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 295 troops, 17 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. One ammunition depot and one fuel depot were neutralised.

🚩 The Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Yelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops engaged four mechanised brigades, an assault brigade, a Jaeger brigade, an unmanned aerial vehicles brigade, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brigade, and three national guard brigades close to Novoekonomicheskoye, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Alekseyevka, Novopavlovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Novosergeyevka, Mirolyubovka, and Preobrazhenka (DPR).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 435 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, seven pick-up trucks, and eight field artillery guns including a U.S.-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

↗️ Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defence. Russian forces hit manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the AFU, a marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades close to Bogatyr, Novopol, Aleksandropol, Karl Marks, Burlatskoye, Shevchenko, Otradnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Filiya (Dnepropetrovsk region), and Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, one motor vehicle, and two field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system. One electronic warfare station was eliminated.

📍The Dnepr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Russian units engaged three mechanised brigades, a mountain assault brigade, and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU near Novodanilovka, Pavlovka, Novoandreyevka (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, Nikolskoye, and Antonovka (Kherson region).

▪️Up to 70 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and two ammunition depots have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged the infrastructure of the military airfield, the location of the ammunition and armament of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a training center for pilots of unmanned aerial vehicles, the location of tactical missiles as well as temporary deployment areas of the Ukrainian armed forces and mercenaries in 141 area.

🎯 Russian air defence units have shot down an F-16 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, eight JDAM guided bombs, seven U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 207 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the AFU lost:

▫️ 661 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 51,335 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,817 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,535 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,556 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 34,048 units of support military vehicles.