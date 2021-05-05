All Bible scholars interpret the Bible, a violation of God's admonition not to add to the words of God or take away from the words of God. An interpretation is by its nature changes the words of God. The whole world is deceived by these interpretations. The Bible is not subject to Interpretation says, 2nd Peter 1:20. Bible scholars Rabbi's & Pasters are not needed, they seek to make gods of themselves and force the people to worship them instead of God. God protects His word and He is not the author of confusion, man is. The world thinks they need bible scholars but they don't, the simple truths of God's words can be known by simply reading and obeying every word of God as found in our bibles. Simply read it and obey it and you will achieve your goals.

There Are No Contradictions In The Bible: Only the Interpretations of Evil Men.

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