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COG - Medical Whistleblower Exposes Fake Pandemic (COVID SCAM)
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38 views • May 08, 2020
A respiratory Dr. working in an ICU in America spills the beans on what is happening everywhere across the globe. There is a surplus not a shortage of ventilators.
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
COVID-19 Vaccines Are Coming, but They’re Not What You Think
🔗 https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/two-extreme-long-shots-could-save-us-coronavirus/608539/
COG - WAKE UP!!!! (TECHNOCRATIC COVID SCAM)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAIgFu3hOJc
COG - FCC's Chairman SOCIOPATH Tom Wheeler: 5G Tech is More Important than Safety (Transhumanism)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw2yEPByJw8
🔆 RE-UPLOAD from Cabin Talk: Dr. Erickson & Dr. Massihi EXPOSE Myth of COVID19's "QUARANTINE" (BANNED from YouTube & Vimeo)
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/video/k0f6MLcZgYkj/
COG - WHITE HOUSE OPEN MIC [4/20/20] - "INFLATED PANDEMIC NUMBERS" (COVID19)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQk8nLLk3Os
COG - Coronavirus: Fearmongering of the Populace (Electromagnetic Frequency, Vaccinations & 5G/WiFi)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOK83PSdirw
COG BLOG: Coronavirus: Fearmongering of the Populace (Electromagnetic Frequency, Vaccinations & 5G/WiFi)
🔗 https://citizenofgothamopines.blogspot.com/2020/04/cog-coronaviruscovid-19-fearmongering.html
COG BLOG - Coronavirus: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II & Knights Templar
🔗 http://citizenofgothamopines.blogspot.com/2020/04/cog-coronavirus-tribute-to-queen.html
COG - COVID19: The Myth of "QUARANTINE" *Watch at BitChute* (Link Provided)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ewCOM4O84
STOP EVERYTHING and Watch This…. Dr Rashid A Buttar LiveStream Broadcast via Philosophers-stone.info
🔗 https://www.askdrbuttar.com/
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/profile/L1foal2NQTKs/
Citizen of Gotham@BitChute
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MrmHUUIAZAVB/
Citizen of Gotham@FreedomTube
🔗https://freedom.social/cmpgm/citizen24/guest
Citizen of Gotham@MeWe
https://mewe.com/i/citizenofgotham
More information at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
COVID-19 Vaccines Are Coming, but They’re Not What You Think
🔗 https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/03/two-extreme-long-shots-could-save-us-coronavirus/608539/
COG - WAKE UP!!!! (TECHNOCRATIC COVID SCAM)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAIgFu3hOJc
COG - FCC's Chairman SOCIOPATH Tom Wheeler: 5G Tech is More Important than Safety (Transhumanism)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw2yEPByJw8
🔆 RE-UPLOAD from Cabin Talk: Dr. Erickson & Dr. Massihi EXPOSE Myth of COVID19's "QUARANTINE" (BANNED from YouTube & Vimeo)
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/video/k0f6MLcZgYkj/
COG - WHITE HOUSE OPEN MIC [4/20/20] - "INFLATED PANDEMIC NUMBERS" (COVID19)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQk8nLLk3Os
COG - Coronavirus: Fearmongering of the Populace (Electromagnetic Frequency, Vaccinations & 5G/WiFi)
🔗 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OOK83PSdirw
COG BLOG: Coronavirus: Fearmongering of the Populace (Electromagnetic Frequency, Vaccinations & 5G/WiFi)
🔗 https://citizenofgothamopines.blogspot.com/2020/04/cog-coronaviruscovid-19-fearmongering.html
COG BLOG - Coronavirus: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II & Knights Templar
🔗 http://citizenofgothamopines.blogspot.com/2020/04/cog-coronavirus-tribute-to-queen.html
COG - COVID19: The Myth of "QUARANTINE" *Watch at BitChute* (Link Provided)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ewCOM4O84
STOP EVERYTHING and Watch This…. Dr Rashid A Buttar LiveStream Broadcast via Philosophers-stone.info
🔗 https://www.askdrbuttar.com/
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/profile/L1foal2NQTKs/
Citizen of Gotham@BitChute
🔗 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MrmHUUIAZAVB/
Citizen of Gotham@FreedomTube
🔗https://freedom.social/cmpgm/citizen24/guest
Citizen of Gotham@MeWe
https://mewe.com/i/citizenofgotham
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