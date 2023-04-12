Create New Account
Dynamite - Ain't Foolin' Around
Sunshine Express Media
Published a day ago |

'cause I done had my fun...

Music: 'Gimme Back My Bullets'

Musician: Lynyrd Skynyrd

Album: Gimme Back My Bullets, 1976

Producer: Tom Dowd; Label: MCA

Writer(s): Gary Robert Rossington, Ronnie Van Zant

Lyrics:

Life is so strange when its changin', yes indeed

Well I've seen the hard times and the pressure's been on me

But I keep on workin' like the workin' man do

And I've got my act together, gonna walk all over you


Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back my bullets


Sweet talkin' people done ran me out of town

And I drank enough whiskey to float a battleship around

But I'm leavin' this game one step ahead of you

And you will not hear me cry 'cause I do not sing the blues


Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back, gimme back my bullets

Oh, put 'em back... where they belong


Been up and down since I turned seventeen

Well I've been on top, and then it seems I lost my dream

But I got it back, I'm feelin' better everyday

Tell all those pencil pushers, better get out of my way


Gimme back my bullets

Put 'em back where they belong

Ain't foolin' around, 'cause I done had my fun

Ain't gonna see no more damage done

Gimme back, gimme back my bullets

Oh put 'em back where they belong

Gimme back my bullets



This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humoreducationalhistoricalhappenings

