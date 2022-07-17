Firesale On Metals Amid This Sell Everything Moment | Alastair Still

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“In this environment, everything is being sold off,” says Alastair Still, CEO of GoldMining Inc. During this sell-off, many assets are becoming undervalued, he says, and shares the value of GoldMining Inc, a company with more than 30 million gold-equivalent ounces in the ground.