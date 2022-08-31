Threat to Humanity: "Internet of Things" WILL Deactivate YOU! Database for Eliminating EXPOSED

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The government of Australia is forcing every device to be plugged into a central database, for tracking and, if necessary, deactivation. It's an integral part of the push for global digital ID, with governments and private companies tracking everything you do. 1984 is upon us!
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