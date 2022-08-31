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Threat to Humanity: "Internet of Things" WILL Deactivate YOU! Database for Eliminating EXPOSED
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1699 views • August 31, 2022

The government of Australia is forcing every device to be plugged into a central database, for tracking and, if necessary, deactivation. It's an integral part of the push for global digital ID, with governments and private companies tracking everything you do. 1984 is upon us!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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