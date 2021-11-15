© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SCHOOL’S OUT WITH SAM SORBO
Follow
3
Share
Report
45 views • November 15, 2021
Del has one of the most important conversations for parents right now with Sam Sorbo, education freedom advocate and host of Schools Out, to dispel myths about homeschooling and elucidate the incredible benefits.
#SamSorbo #SchoolsOut #Homeschooling
Posted: November 15, 2021
#SamSorbo #SchoolsOut #Homeschooling
Posted: November 15, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.