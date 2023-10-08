Create New Account
Border Invasion: Ben Bergquam at Santa Teresa Port of Entry near El Paso, Texas
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

More breaking footage as the border is being taken over by the cartels! If you thought, the last video was bad, wait to see this one!


All thanks to Joe Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, the United Nations, and the Democrats in Washington DC! Any politician that supports these open borders policies needs to be investigated for aiding and abetting the cartels.


Day 2 from the Santa Teresa Port of Entry near Sunland Park, New Mexico and El Paso, Texas


#BidenDidThis #BidenBorderInvasion #TrumpWasRight


“Law & Border” Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice



Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

