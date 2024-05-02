Disgusting… House Passes Bill to Mandate the Education Dept to use the Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of Antisemitism - Zionism IS Fascism!

Zionism IS fascism. This isn’t up for debate. It’s fact.

Basically the US government is again aiding & siding with fascism and masking it as anti-semitism, while they help Israel ethically cleanse Gaza of ACTUAL Semitic Palestinians.

Disgusting…

320-91: House passes bill to mandate the Education Department to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism when enforcing federal anti-discrimination laws.

187 Republicans and 133 Dems voted yes, while 21 Republicans and 70 Dems voted no.

An article more about:

Bill Targeting Anti-Zionism Will Usher in New Era of McCarthyism, Critics Warn

https://truthout.org/articles/bill-targeting-anti-zionism-will-usher-in-new-era-of-mccarthyism-critics-warn/?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAjw88yxBhBWEiwA7cm6pX20MZhQ32ojdPmbd2fR3aYmMkdv_-hTFlK0HIsyQGBDpdk_yk4PVxoCtDcQAvD_BwE