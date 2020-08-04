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If This Time' By Kevin McCormack.
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18 views • August 04, 2020
Prose written and voiced by Kevin McCormack, Meditation & Mindfulness Teacher, Writer and Actor. 'If This Time' carries a message of Gratitude and Hope, and was composed in May of 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown.
EDIT: Thank you for watching my videos, for commenting, and sharing!
I’ve had many requests for a print version of ‘If This Time’ - so I’ve produced a beautiful A2 Size, satin finish wall poster, which has the text of the piece set against a beautiful evening sky. I’m delighted to let you know it is now available to purchase through my website. I will be hand signing and dating the first 50 posters sold. Worldwide shipping. Many Thanks & Much Love,
Kevin.
https://nowandzenireland.wpcomstaging...
His UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDGESHY4fUPt3encCPSEeyg
EDIT: Thank you for watching my videos, for commenting, and sharing!
I’ve had many requests for a print version of ‘If This Time’ - so I’ve produced a beautiful A2 Size, satin finish wall poster, which has the text of the piece set against a beautiful evening sky. I’m delighted to let you know it is now available to purchase through my website. I will be hand signing and dating the first 50 posters sold. Worldwide shipping. Many Thanks & Much Love,
Kevin.
https://nowandzenireland.wpcomstaging...
His UTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDGESHY4fUPt3encCPSEeyg
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