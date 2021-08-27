IF YOU FALL DOWN GET BACK UP FULL VIDEO

This video is to encourage true brothers and sisters in the truth in Christ as well as encourage sinners to repentance to Christ. We are living in a terrible time, MARK OF THE BEAST SYSTEM and according to scriptures it will get worse. Those of you who are not in the truth we encourage you to REPENT to Christ while there is still time. Acts 2:38. Know that you are never alone. We all are going through tests right now, some have even made mistakes, and had disappointments. Just know that Christ is there to help you to 'GET BACK UP' and don't STAY DOWN. BE ENCOURAGED. BLESSINGS:))) SHALAWAM (PEACE)Share this channel and videos with others.Philippians 3:14I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Yashaya (means 'my saviour', Jesus).Psalm 3:3But thou, O LORD, art a shield for me; my glory, and the lifter up of mine head.Free Stock Footage Videos, 4K VideosOther video channelsFAIR USE NO COPYRIGHT INFRINGEMENTTheir is no monetization on this channel.Showing only an example in video of what the message is about.