A Discourse of the Buddha - Dhp 37 From … Citta Vagga: The Mind





If one’s mind is not firm in the Dhamma practice,

if he does not know true Dhamma,

and if his faith wavers,

his wisdom never matures.





Read the entire translation of Dhammapada 3 Citta Vagga: The Mind (33-43) by Ven.Kiribathgoda Gnananda Thero on SuttaFriends.org. Or read a different translation on SuttaCentral.net, DhammaTalks.org, Ancient-Buddhist-Texts.net or AccessToInsight.org. Or listen on SC-Voice.net. Or explore the Pali on DigitalPaliReader.online.





Please download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word. There's no copyright issue.





Join our Meetup and be in our Zoom videos! https://www.meetup.com/preparing-for-alien-contact





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio